Suspect Arrested in December Vegas Killing

February 21, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: Carlos Lopez-Perez, Craig Lattin, Gillespie Street, Las Vegas news, Las Vegas Strip, LVMPD, murder

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators made an arrest Friday in connection with the murder of a man whose body was discovered dumped in a vacant lot near the Las Vegas Strip last December, according to authorities.

Craig Lattin was arrested by the Las Vegas Metro Police SWAT team Friday, a LVMPD statement reported. Lattin was identified as the suspect in the killing of Carlos Lopez-Perez on December 6. Lopez-Perez, 25, was found dead in a desert lot on the 11200 block of Gillespie Street near South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Detectives determined Lopez-Perez was likely killed in another location and left in the desert area to be found.

Investigators did not elaborate on a potential motive in the killing.

