Plans for Later High School Start Times Meet Resistance

LAS VEGAS (AP) — School districts and some parents are fighting proposals to push back Nevada high school start times to 9 a.m. or later, in line with research showing biological changes require teenagers to get more sleep in the mornings.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports school officials told lawmakers Monday they’ve staggered start times for elementary, middle and high school so the same buses can run all three routes, and changing the schedule would cost them money they don’t have.
Parents, meanwhile, say the later alarm would leave teens unprepared for the working world.
But 17-year-old Skyler Bradley says he often sees students fall asleep in class and a later start could help.
Nevada lawmakers are considering competing Republican and Democratic proposals to push back start times at public schools. Similar legislation failed last year.