Daughter, Two Others Arrested in Vegas Woman’s 2014 Murder

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – An 18-year-old woman and two fellow teenagers face murder charges after allegedly killing, than dumping the body of the woman’s mother in the Las Vegas desert more than two years ago, according to authorities.
Brenda Yamileth Garcia, 18, Joseph Luis Sanchez, 19, and Michael Trieb, 19, were arrested Saturday following a 28-month investigation into the Nov. 2014 murder of Julia Lopez-Maravilla, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
The body of Lopez-Maravilla, 41, was found members of the Red Rock Search and Rescue team in a desert area near state Route 147 and Pabco Road between Lake Mead and Las Vegas.
Investigators determined Lopez-Maravilla was killed at another location before her body was wrapped in plastic and left where the search team found her. Detectives offered no immediate motive in Lopez-Maravilla’s murder.
Garcia, Sanchez and Trieb were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder, conspiracy and robbery. All three were juveniles at the time of the killing.
The searchers were in the area looking for another missing woman at the time of the discovery. That woman, Susana Villalvazo, was found dead in April 2015 in a suitcase left along Interstate 80, more than 400 miles north of Las Vegas. Villalvazo’s stepfather Samuel Teran is believed to have been responsible for killing Villalvazo. Teran, 75, shot and killed himself before he could be confronted by North Las Vegas police two days after Villalvazo disappeared.