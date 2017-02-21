Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Avalanche Buries Mountain Highway Between Reno, Lake Tahoe

February 21, 2017 9:39 AM
RENO, Nev. (AP) — An avalanche has buried the main mountain highway between Reno and Lake Tahoe beneath some 20 feet of snow, but no injuries are reported.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Dan Gordon said Tuesday there are no immediate reports that any motorists or vehicles were trapped in the snow slide near the crest of Mount Rose Highway.

He says the avalanche was reported about 9:15 p.m. Monday, and there’s no estimate yet when the road will reopen.

Gordon says it’s still snowing and driving conditions are treacherous in higher elevations throughout the Sierra Nevada, including Interstate 80.
He says vehicles must have chains or snow tires on all mountain passes.

In Reno police tell the Reno Gazette-Journal that two motorists were plucked from vehicles that stalled early Tuesday in standing water downtown.

