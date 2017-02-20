Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Reno Area Under Flood Warning Again Amid Heavy Rain

February 20, 2017 2:33 PM
Filed Under: flooding, lake tahoe, National Weather Service, Nevada news, Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Reno area amid heavy rainfall and a winter storm warning in the Sierra Nevada.

Forecasters said Reno, Carson City and surrounding areas saw about an inch of rain by midday Monday, with another three inches possible by midnight.

Weather officials warn runoff will cause flooding of small creeks and streams and could leave low-lying spots like underpasses and drainage areas under water.

A flood warning is in place until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

In mountain areas around Lake Tahoe, forecasters warn moderate to heavy snow will fall through Tuesday, with the heaviest snow in the afternoon and evening.

The heavy rain and snow comes after wet weather last weekend caused flooding throughout northern Nevada, the latest in a series of record-breaking winter storms in the area.

