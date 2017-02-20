Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Democrats, Workers Eye Wage Hike as Nevada Economy Grows

February 20, 2017 12:38 PM
Filed Under: minimum wage, Nevada legislature, Nevada news

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Democrats, low-income workers and union representatives say lawmakers should raise state minimum wages to match Nevada’s economic growth.

They made the argument Monday in support of a bill to raise the wage floor 75 cents each of the next five years.

Nevada minimum wages last increased in 2010. They are currently set at $7.25 an hour for those whose employers facilitate health insurance or $8.25 an hour for people without that benefit.

The proposal would increase those until they reached $11 hourly for workers offered insurance and $12 hourly for those without.

Republicans and business owners say a wage hike would hurt businesses and drive up inflation, burdening workers and ultimately wiping out the effect of bigger paychecks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia