Neon Museum Plans To Expand Thanks To Grant

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – They have signs from yesteryear, signs from when Las Vegas was in its infancy and tons of signs from hotel-casinos that don’t exist anymore.
With so many signs, the Neon Museum in Las Vegas needs extra space, so it’s planning on expanding.
“We have purchased land south of us, it’s about less than an acre of land and it’s next to the boneyard and visitor’s center,” said Dawn Merrick with the Neon Museum. “We’re going to be tearing down the building currently on that land, and putting out about 30-new signs, and expanding exhibitions space,” she said.
The museum on North Las Vegas Boulevard preserves historic Sin City signs. A $425,000 grant from the city will help pay for additional sign space and an open air exhibit. The Neon Museum features over 500 signs from Vegas’ history. It set a record for both attendance and revenue during its last fiscal year.