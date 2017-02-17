Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Listen To Alan Stock For Tickets To BAZ – Star Crossed Love!

February 17, 2017 12:42 PM

All weeklong, Alan Stock will be giving you a chance to win tickets to see BAZ – Star Crossed Love at The Palazzo!

Set in a modern and intimate cabaret, BAZ – Star Crossed Love is a celebration, a mash-up of music, and moments from the greatest love stories imagined by famed director Baz Luhrmann. These tales – taken from Luhrmann’s hit are told through the original musical pieces and contemporary songs. These 3 stories intertwine the moments and the emotions that capture the viewer with soul-stirring music and stunning performances from an ensemble cast. Get your tickets today and experience BAZ – Star Crossed Love only at The Palazzo Las Vegas by visiting any Venetian or Palazzo Box Office, online at palazzo.com, or by calling 866-641-7469. Shows start promptly at 7pm.

Want to be the first to know about KXNT events, contests and giveaways? Sign-up for our weekly newsletter!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia