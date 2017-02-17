Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Join Us at the Vegas Golden Knights 24-Hour Open House!

February 17, 2017 12:26 PM

Mark your calendars for February 21st and 22nd … you’re hanging out with us inside T-MOBILE ARENA! We’re teaming up with the Vegas Golden Knights for a 24-HOUR OPEN HOUSE extravaganza!

The fun kicks off February 21st at 8 a.m. and runs until 8 a.m. February 22nd!

What’s in store?

  • Live broadcasts with Heidi Harris and Alan Stock!
  • Interactive games and activities for fans of all ages (street hockey, a shooting cage and more!)
  • Ticket giveaways to the Golden Knights home opener at the top of every hour for the full 24 hours
  • Hockey Discussions with Golden Knights staff
  • Ticket Sales and Information Booth will be open for the full 24 hours, including details on the new 11 and 22-game season ticket offerings

Scope out the arena, say hi to your favorite personalities and help us welcome the Vegas Golden Knights! See the full details HERE.

