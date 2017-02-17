Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Heidi Harris: Is Government Responsible For Increasing Your Wages?

February 17, 2017 9:45 AM By Heidi Harris
(LAS VEGAS – KXNT) A day after the nationwide protests of a “Day Without Immigrants” which incorporated minimum wage workers wanting $15 an hour wage, Heidi asks should Government be responsible for increasing your wage or are you?

Should each person be responsible for figuring out what they need to do to increase your skills and make yourself more valuable?

The KXNT listener lines once again lit up with your comments on what you did to increase your pay rate and not expect handouts from Government.  Audio below

