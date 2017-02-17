Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Health Care Advocates Urge Sen. Heller to Host Town Hall

February 17, 2017 1:56 PM
Filed Under: Dean Heller, Health Care, Nevada news, U.S. Senate

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Health care advocates in Nevada are urging U.S. Sen. Dean Heller to host a town hall to hear from his constituents during the weeklong President’s Day recess.

The advocates protested Friday outside a Las Vegas hotel and casino where they say the Republican senator was expected to participate in a fundraiser.

Maggie Salas Crespo is a spokeswoman for the Nevada chapter of the national Alliance for Healthcare Security. She says Heller has declined an invitation to attend a gathering scheduled for Wednesday in Reno to hear concerns over Republican plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Heller’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Republicans elsewhere have encountered angry constituents at town halls, particularly over the potential repeal of former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

