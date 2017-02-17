Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Greg Maddux to Make Debut as UNLV Assistant Baseball Coach

February 17, 2017 11:25 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — It’s a different kind of opening night for Greg Maddux — his first as a college baseball coach.

The Hall of Famer has joined UNLV’s staff as a volunteer assistant coach and his first game comes Friday night when the Rebels host Omaha.

UNLV says Maddux joined Stan Stolte’s staff last fall with the head coach calling him “arguably the smartest player to ever step foot on a baseball field.”

Maddux, 50, went to high school in Las Vegas before beginning a pro career in which he became the first player to win four straight Cy Young Awards and the first with at least 15 wins in 17 consecutive seasons.

He also was hired by the Los Angeles Dodgers as a special assistant to president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.

