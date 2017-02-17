Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Gov. Sandoval Rejects National Guard Immigration Memo

February 17, 2017 4:58 PM
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval says he would not mobilize the Nevada National Guard to round up unauthorized immigrants if President Donald Trump asked him to do it.

Nevada is one of 11 states named in a Trump administration memo obtained by The Associated Press outlining a proposal to mobilize up to 100,000 state-directed troops.

Sandoval told the AP on Thursday it was “premature to comment” on whether he would consider using the Guard to locate immigrants.

After AP reported the memo Friday, spokeswoman Mari St. Martin says Sandoval rejected the proposal and questioned its legality.

Two Democratic members of Nevada’s congressional delegation also rejected the proposal Friday. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said it reflects the administration’s “disturbing mindset” on immigrants. Rep. Dina Titus requested Sandoval refuse any such order.

