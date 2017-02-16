Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Vegas’ Bryant Fooled in Curve Prank by Beard-Wearing Maddux

February 16, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: baseball, Cubs, Greg Maddux, Kris Bryant, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Greg Maddux fooled plenty of hitters during his career — but maybe never in a disguise.

In a video posted Thursday, the Hall of Fame pitcher donned a fake beard and posed as a sound guy throwing his trademark curveball during a round of batting practice with unsuspecting Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant.

The prank’s premise: Maddux patiently held a boom mic and offered occasional swing critiques during a video shoot while Bryant took cuts against another pitcher who left, allowing Maddux to step in.

“This sound guy’s got a good curveball — what is this?” asked Bryant, laughing.

The reveal came when the pitcher asked Bryant to sign the bat “to Greg Maddux.”

Last year Bryant pranked a community college team by convincing them he was a transfer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia