The Silver State Has The Nation’s Best Bridges

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – You shouldn’t fear driving over a bridge in Nevada. The Nevada Department of Transportation’s bridges were ranked the nation’s best for the fourth consecutive year.
The American Road and Transportation Builders Association’s (ARTBA) recently released an analysis of the country’s bridges, based upon the U.S. Department of Transportation’s bridge inventory data. It shows that only 1.6 percent of Nevada’s 1,933 public bridges are structurally deficient, earning it the top ranking nationwide. That compares to the 9.1 percent national average.
“We utilize federal and state transportation funding to make important enhancements to keep Nevada bridges the nation’s best, and, most importantly, to keep Nevada motorists safe on our bridges,” said NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon. “Keeping everyone safe and connected on Nevada’s roads is our primary focus.”
The term structurally deficient describes a bridge in need of some rehabilitation or potential replacement. It doesn’t necessarily mean it’s unsafe or dangerous. Rather, these bridges are due for corrective measures; a vehicle weight restriction may be posted, as a result.
“Over the last 10 years, 236 new bridges have been constructed in the state, and 30 have undergone major reconstruction,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “Federal investment in Nevada has supported $672.3 million for capital improvements on 184 bridges between 2005 and 2014.”
NDOT inspects all bridges statewide, including city and county maintained structures. Bridge structures are inspected every two years, regardless of condition. However, bridges with extensive deterioration are inspected more often.