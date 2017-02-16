NHP: Scammers Posing As Troopers To Get Your Cash

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – They’ll pull you over for a busted taillight or if you’re caught talking on your cell phone while driving. They’ll definitely stop you for speeding. But Nevada Highway Patrol troopers will never call your home and ask for money, the latest scam running around in the valley, according to authorities.
The Nevada Highway Patrol has received several complaints from people advising that they are being contacted from a local phone number and solicited for donations on behalf of various police charitable organizations. Some callers have stated they were solicited from someone posing as the American Association of State Troopers, Officer Down charities for the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Nevada Highway Patrol itself.
“It’s kind of disheartening that someone would try and target charity organizations, let alone a police organization to try and get money from people,” said NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk.
Buratczuk also said callers have stated that the crooks threaten unfair treatment from troopers should they choose not to donate funds. NHP said it wants the people in the valley to be aware of this fraudulent activity and be sure to protect their personal information.
The American Association of State Troopers is a verified association that is headquartered out of Florida. This association does not call to solicit donations.
“The Nevada Highway Patrol doesn’t operate any charitable organizations,” said Buratczuk. “We don’t have a 501C3 for any charities,” he said.
The Nevada Division of Investigations is looking into the fraudulent activity. If anyone has been solicited for donations or have donated funds, please contact investigators at 702-432-5225.
Citizens are reminded if they want to donate money to a verified law enforcement charity, they can do so through the Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF). The Injured Police Officers Fund does not solicit donations over the phone.