Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Local Tourism Officials: Travel Ban? No Problem

February 16, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: Las Vegas, LVCVA, mccarran, tourism, Rossi Ralenkotter, travel ban

LAS VEGAS (KXNT)–We all know the saying by now, “What Happens In Vegas, Stays In Vegas.” Local tourism officials may want to think of a new axiom; “You’re Still Welcome Despite President Donald Trump’s Travel Ban.”

Vegas tourism authorities are sending a welcoming message to visitors, despite President Trump’s controversial travel ban. At the annual Routes Americas conference, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority chief Rossi Ralenkotter says he understands the need to keep people safe, but believes visitors also need to feel welcomed.

Chris Jones with McCarran International Airport says it’s a “challenge” to market Vegas as a friendly destination for overseas travelers, as controversy continues over Trump’s attempt to ban visitors from seven countries. The Routes Americas conference wraps up today at the Aria hotel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia