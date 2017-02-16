Local Tourism Officials: Travel Ban? No Problem

LAS VEGAS (KXNT)–We all know the saying by now, “What Happens In Vegas, Stays In Vegas.” Local tourism officials may want to think of a new axiom; “You’re Still Welcome Despite President Donald Trump’s Travel Ban.”
Vegas tourism authorities are sending a welcoming message to visitors, despite President Trump’s controversial travel ban. At the annual Routes Americas conference, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority chief Rossi Ralenkotter says he understands the need to keep people safe, but believes visitors also need to feel welcomed.
Chris Jones with McCarran International Airport says it’s a “challenge” to market Vegas as a friendly destination for overseas travelers, as controversy continues over Trump’s attempt to ban visitors from seven countries. The Routes Americas conference wraps up today at the Aria hotel.