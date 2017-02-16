Las Vegas Grocery Stores Close on ‘Day Without Immigrants’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A grocery store chain in Las Vegas is among the businesses that have joined “A Day Without Immigrants” national protest by closing for a day.
Ruben Anaya is the chief operations officer of Mariana’s Supermarkets. He says the company decided to close its four stores Thursday “to stand in solidarity with the Hispanic community and Hispanic workers.”
Immigrants around the U.S. stayed home from work and school Thursday to demonstrate how important they are to America’s economy and way of life. Expensive restaurants, fast-food joints and other businesses closed because of what they said was sympathy for their immigrant employees.
Anaya says signs on the windows of the grocery stores explain customers why they are closed. He says about 400 employees stayed home.
Some restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley also closed.