Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Las Vegas Grocery Stores Close on ‘Day Without Immigrants’

February 16, 2017 4:17 PM
Filed Under: Day Without Immigrants, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, Mariana's Supermarkets

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A grocery store chain in Las Vegas is among the businesses that have joined “A Day Without Immigrants” national protest by closing for a day.

Ruben Anaya is the chief operations officer of Mariana’s Supermarkets. He says the company decided to close its four stores Thursday “to stand in solidarity with the Hispanic community and Hispanic workers.”

Immigrants around the U.S. stayed home from work and school Thursday to demonstrate how important they are to America’s economy and way of life. Expensive restaurants, fast-food joints and other businesses closed because of what they said was sympathy for their immigrant employees.

Anaya says signs on the windows of the grocery stores explain customers why they are closed. He says about 400 employees stayed home.

Some restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley also closed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia