Henderson Pedestrian Dies Days After Being Hit by Car

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – A Henderson man died this week several days after he was hit by a car while walking his dogs in an early morning accident, according to authorities.
The pedestrian was struck as he crossed Sunset Road near Boulder Highway with his dogs just before 4 a.m. on Feb. 4, a Henderson city statement reported.
The 51-year-old victim was outside of marked crosswalks when he was hit by a Honda CR-V heading westbound on Sunset, investigators determined.
The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he died several days later from his injuries. One of the man’s dogs was also killed in the collision.
The driver of the Honda, 81-year-old Cappy Kina of Henderson, was not hurt and cooperated with investigators. Speed and alcohol were not considered to be factors in the crash, police said.
The death is the first traffic-related fatality in the city of Henderson in 2017.