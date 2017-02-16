Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Audit: Nevada Education Reforms Promising, Need More Data

February 16, 2017 8:43 AM
Filed Under: education reform, National Center for Education Statistics, Nevada legislature, Nevada news

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Independent auditors say Nevada’s 2015 education reforms seem to be on a successful trajectory, though it’s too soon to determine whether they will significantly affect the state’s bleak scores.

Analysts Chad Buckendahl and Gwen Marchand told lawmakers Wednesday that limited data suggests funding should continue for programs implemented under Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval.

They said the state needs to develop more common methods to evaluate whether changing teaching methods helps students.

The short-term audit was a component of seven programs focusing on English literacy, improving failing schools and teacher retention.

Information from the National Center for Education Statistics shows Nevada students’ marks in reading and math have trailed the national average for two decades.

Lawmakers are tasked with negotiating a two-year budget with Sandoval over the next four months.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia