2nd Man Dies After January Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say a 42-year-old man is the second person to die after a vehicle-pedestrian crash that killed another man in a crosswalk on a busy thoroughfare near a southeast area casino last month.
Police said Carl Taylor died Thursday of injuries he received when he and 51-year-old Bradley Rund were struck Jan. 23 by a 2004 Lincoln sedan as they crossed Boulder Highway near the Eastside Cannery hotel-casino.
Rund died that night at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center.
Las Vegas police say they’re still investigating the crash.
They identified the driver of the vehicle as a 27-year-old Las Vegas man who remained at the scene and didn’t display signs of impairment.
He wasn’t immediately charged with a crime.