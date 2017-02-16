Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

1 Dead, 4 Hurt in Fiery Vegas Motorcycle Crash

February 16, 2017 10:33 AM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A motorcycle rider died and his passenger suffered critical injuries after their vehicle collided with a car in a fiery collision late Wednesday north of the Las Vegas Strip, according to authorities.

The crash happened at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Arville Street just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Investigators determined the 2006 Suzuki GRX-R1000 carrying two people was traveling eastbound on Charleston when they hit a 2015 Toyota Corolla turning left on to southbound Arville. The crash ignited a fire, engulfing both vehicles in flames.

The motorcycle rider and passenger were both thrown from the bike and taken to University Medical Center. The rider, identified as a 46-year-old Las Vegas man, was pronounced dead a short time later. His passenger, 30-year-old Mia Mabury, suffered life-threatening injuries and remained at UMC Thursday in critical condition.

The name of the man killed was not immediately released pending family notification.

The driver and two passengers in the Corolla were able to escape the vehicle fire. All three were also taken to UMC for treatment of moderate to minor injuries.

