Woman Dies in Vegas Motorcycle Crash

February 15, 2017 10:09 AM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) — A motorcycle rider was killed as slamming into a wall east of downtown Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash happened near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Valley Street just after 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Witnesses told investigators a motorcycle rider on a 2008 Harley-Davidson was heading northbound on Eastern and missed a curve in the roadway, impacting with a barrier wall before then hitting a secondary property wall. The curve was marked with flashing yellow lights.

The driver, identified as a 45-year-old woman from Las Vegas, was taken to University Medical Center where she died a short time later. Her name was not immediately released pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

