Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Vegas Man: Justin Bieber Punched Me Last Year

February 15, 2017 2:32 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland, justin bieber, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, Rodney Cannon

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Las Vegas man who says Justin Bieber assaulted him in Cleveland eight months ago has filed a police report about the fracas.

Thirty-four-year-old Rodney Cannon claims in the report filed Tuesday with Cleveland police that the pop star took his sunglasses inside a hotel after a Cleveland Cavaliers playoff game on June 8. He says in the report that Bieber and possibly a bodyguard then punched him. He also says he wrestled Bieber to the ground to restrain him.

Bieber’s publicist didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment on the accusations.

Cannon referred questions Wednesday about the encounter — and why he waited to file the report — to an attorney who also didn’t immediately return a message.

A Cleveland police spokesman says the episode is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia