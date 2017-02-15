RTC Running On Saturday Schedule For President’s Day

Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

February 15, 2017 4:38 PM By Fred Halstied
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you use public transportation in Las Vegas and you have to get around on Monday during the President’s Day holiday, then adjust your schedule accordingly.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) will operate its transit system on a Saturday schedule for the Presidents’ Day holiday on Monday, February 20. The schedule reflects typically lower use of transit services and less traffic on major holidays.

For optimum service, the RTC encourages customers to download its ride application. It’s the secure and convenient app riders can use to plan their trip, buy their fare and find their bus. Through its integration with Transit app, rideRTC provides real-time information about bus locations. It is available free on Android and iPhone devices.

Schedules for all RTC transit routes also are available at the Transit tab or in the RTC Transit Guide. Riders with questions can call the RTC’s Customer Service line at (702) 228-RIDE (7433).

