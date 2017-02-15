Metro Hosting Testing Sites For Police Recruits

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you’ve ever wanted to become a police officer, here’s your big chance. It’s the first step in the process to become one of Las Vegas’ finest. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will be hosting employment events valleywide for the position of police recruit.

Historically, applicants have had to come to an LVMPD testing site to complete the written test for the position of police recruit. But beginning February 15 and running through May 25, the LVMPD will also be offering the written test at local community centers to persons throughout the valley. Applicants must bring a valid state-issued identification card.

Computers will be onsite for applicants to sign up, however, it is recommended that anyone intending to participate in the testing process fill out an application at the Las Vegas Metro Police Department website prior to taking the test.

February Dates:

 February 15th at the Walnut Community Center located at 3075 N Walnut Rd from 4-8 p.m.

 February 23rd at the East LV Community Center located at 250 N Eastern Ave from 12-4 p.m.

March Dates:

 March 7th at the Cambridge Recreation Center located at 3930 Cambridge St 8-12 p.m.

 March 15th at the Walnut Community Center located at 3075 N Walnut Rd from 8-12 p.m.

 March 23rd at the East LV Community Center located at 250 N Eastern Ave from 8-12 p.m.

April Dates:

 April 4th at the Cambridge Recreation Center located at 3930 Cambridge St 8-12 p.m.

 April 19th at the Walnut Community Center located at 3075 N Walnut Rd from 4-8 p.m.

 April 27th at the East LV Community Center located at 250 N Eastern Ave from 12-4 p.m.

May Dates:

 May 9th at the Cambridge Recreation Center located at 3930 Cambridge St 8-12 p.m.

 May 17th at the Walnut Community Center located at 3075 N Walnut Rd from 4-8 p.m.

 May 25th at the East LV Community Center located at 250 N Eastern Ave from 12-4 p.m.

Applicants who successfully pass the written test will be required to pass a physical fitness test and oral board.

Metro is looking for more than 600 officers and civilian employees over the next two years. If you pass the written test, you then move on to the oral exam in front of a board, then on to the police academy.