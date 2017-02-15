Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

BLM Agent: Bundy Ranch Standoff Sniper Aimed at Him

February 15, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: bureau of land management, Cliven Bundy, federal trial, Las Vegas news, Nevada news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal agent testified that he saw a “sniper” on a freeway overpass pointing a military-style weapon at him while a crowd of protesters in a dry river bed called for the government to release Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy’s cattle in April 2014.

Trial resumed Wednesday in Las Vegas with Bureau of Land Management Special Agent Michael Johnson telling a federal court jury he “absolutely” felt his life was in danger.

Johnson testified he took cover for more than an hour behind a portable generator trailer, and never raised his AR-15 rifle at the overpass or at men, women and children in the wash below.

No shots were fired during the standoff, and the cattle were released.

Six defendants who the government says wielded weapons now face charges including conspiracy, firearm offenses and assault on a federal officer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia