Snapchat Videos Lead to 3 Vegas Gun Arrests

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – You can use the application Snapchat for a variety of things. It can be used for video calling, sexting or even posting videos. That last part is what got three men in big trouble, landing them all in jail.

Three men, including two former felons, were arrested and face criminal charges after posting videos on Snapchat of themselves illegally shooting firearms, which included a stolen firearm, U.S. Attorney Daniel G. Bogden of the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse of the FBI Las Vegas field office said.

Peryoun Newman, 25, and Shavonte Hill, 29, both of Las Vegas, were charged as felons in possession of firearms, authorities said. Co-defendant Jevontae Caldwell, 24, of Las Vegas, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

According to the criminal complaint, during the course of a January 2017 investigation into a criminal street gang and human trafficking led law enforcement to watch a live Snapchat video that showed Newman, a self-proclaimed “Wood” street gang member, holding and firing a semi-automatic Draco pistol in an indoor shooting range with Hill, Caldwell, and others.

In the Snapchat videos, the defendants discussed what kind of firearms they were firing and types that they owned.

Newman and Hill are both convicted felons. In 2013, Newman was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery and pandering. In 2004, Hill was convicted of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, and in 2010, he was found guilty in both federal and state court as a felon in possession of a firearm. It is illegal for a felon to possess a firearm.

“The three defendants were arrested and charged with gun crimes. Criminals should take heed of these arrests. Law enforcement will utilize all resources at their disposal to protect citizens and to ensure safe Nevada communities for all to live in,” Bogden said.

“These arrests reflect the FBI’s strong, collaborative partnership with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and our common goal of making our city safer. Those who seek to live the gang lifestyle or exploit others through human trafficking should take note of the unified effort of the law enforcement community to stop their despicable pursuits,” said SAC Rouse.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.