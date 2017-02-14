RTC Offering Sweet Deal For Valentine’s Day: Bikes for 50% Off

Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

February 14, 2017 1:23 PM By Fred Halstied
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – You won’t have to go to the dentist, but The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is giving valley residents what they call a sweet deal for Valentine’s Day. The public transportation company is offering a 30-day RTC Bike Share memberships for half-off.

The 30-day memberships must be purchased online, as station kiosks offer single ride purchases only. Priced at $10, the discounted membership allows users to check out a bike for 30 minutes at a time for an unlimited amount of trips during 30 days, without being charged an extra fee.

With 21 stations conveniently located in downtown Las Vegas, RTC Bike Share is an easy way for customers to ride to and from the many restaurants, bars and shops the area has to offer.

Additionally, monthly users enjoy a speedier checkout process, as they receive a special membership card used to check out a bike directly from the dock instead of going through the checkout process each time at a station kiosk. Current 30-day members enrolled in auto-renewal will automatically receive the discount in the next month’s payment.

