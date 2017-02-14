Transportation Heads: More Vegas Road Projects Are Coming

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – As if there weren’t enough traffic troubles in Las Vegas, state transportation officials said drivers should expect more cone zones in the valley as Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is moving forward with a pair of freeway improvement projects.
Environmental studies are underway for a proposed $150 million plan to reconfigure I-15 at Tropicana Avenue. It would provide better access to a proposed $2 billion domed football stadium for the Oakland Raiders.
“Our figures estimate that we’ll go from about seeing 245,000 cars per day in that area to 295,000 cars per day when we begin the I-15 and Tropicana project,” said Tony Illia, spokesman for NDOT. “The good news is that project most likely won’t even begin until 2020.”
The 65,000 seat venue suffered a setback when the family of Las Vegas Sands chairman Sheldon Adelson withdrew a $650 million pledge to help build the stadium. NFL owners could decide next month whether to approve the Raiders’ relocation from Oakland to Las Vegas.
Plans are also in the works to widen U.S. 93 between I-15 and the Apex Industrial Park in North Las Vegas to accommodate Faraday Future’s proposed electric car factory. Company executives suspended construction of the $1 billion project in November, but said work will resume early this year. A contract for the $70 million road project could be awarded as soon as this fall.