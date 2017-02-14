Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada’s Renewable Energy Target

February 14, 2017 3:16 PM
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers are proposing legislation to move Nevada away from fossil fuels more quickly than planned.

Democratic Assemblyman Chris Brooks of Las Vegas introduced a bill this week that would double the amount of renewable energy Nevada will mandate by 2025.

Assembly Bill 206 would require energy providers to generate 50 percent of electricity from so-called “clean” sources in the next eight years.

Nevada is currently targeting 25 percent renewable energy by 2025.

State law says renewable energy sources include biomass, geothermal, solar, water and wind power. Natural gas, oil and coal are excluded.

A separate proposal would ban fracking or hydraulic fracturing, which uses pressurized liquids to draw natural gas and oil from the ground.

Democratic Assemblyman Justin Watkins of Las Vegas introduced Assembly Bill 159 this week.

