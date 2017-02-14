Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Bail $1.5M for Vegas-Area School Official Held in Sex Case

February 14, 2017 3:30 PM
Filed Under: Child pornography, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, Roger Brown

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors have added kidnapping, child sex and more child pornography counts to a felony case against a suspended Las Vegas-area high school athletic director jailed on $1.5 million bail.

Roger W. Brown appeared Tuesday before a judge who set the bail amount, and set another court date Feb. 21.
Prosecutor Alexander Chen says more charges are expected.

Brown’s attorney, Brian Smith, declined comment about the case but said his 55-year-old client intends to plead not guilty.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Brown is accused of plying a teenager from Utah with alcohol and drugs to get him to perform sex acts.

Court documents also allege two additional victims.

Justice of the Peace Eric Goodman noted the kidnapping charge carries a possible sentence of life in prison.

