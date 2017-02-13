Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Testimony Beginning in Trial for 6 in Bundy Ranch Standoff

February 13, 2017 8:46 AM
Filed Under: Cliven Bundy, federal trial, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Witness testimony is beginning in Las Vegas for six defendants accused of taking up arms to stop a federal roundup of cattle near Nevada cattleman Cliven Bundy’s ranch in April 2014.

A U.S. District Court jury that heard opening statements Thursday returns to court Monday to begin hearing evidence.

A prosecutor last week described the defendants as lawbreaking gunmen who answered Bundy’s call to prevent federal Bureau of Land Management agents from seizing his cattle in a decades-long dispute over grazing rules and unpaid fees.

Defense attorneys portrayed the men as law-abiding citizens spurred by reports of scuffles between federal agents and Bundy family members to protest government heavy-handedness.

Cliven Bundy, two sons and two other accused leaders of the conspiracy are due for trial after the first trial concludes.

