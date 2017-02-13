Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Killed by Limo Identified as Ex-UNLV Football Player

February 13, 2017 10:51 AM
Filed Under: fatal crash, Jeremy Geathers, Las Vegas, Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas news, UNLV

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have identified a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a limousine in Las Vegas as a former University of Nevada Las Vegas football player.

Authorities say 30-year-old Jeremy Geathers died Saturday morning after he was struck by a limo on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Geathers, a defensive lineman, played 33 games at UNLV in 2007-07. He went on to play in the Arena Football League and Canadian Football League. He is the son of former NFL defensive lineman James “Jumpy” Geathers, who played 13 seasons in the NFL, mostly for the New Orleans Saints.

Police say Jeremy Geathers stepped in front of the northbound limousine outside of a crosswalk or intersection.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia