Flood Warning Extended in Parts of Northern Nevada

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Parts of northern Nevada saw major flooding Monday as snowmelt-fed high water on the Humbolt River moved west from Elko, authorities said.
Downstream rural communities like Carlin and Palisade were inundated even as waters receded somewhat in hard-hit Elko, the National Weather Service said.
The river level dropped as much as 6 inches over the weekend, Fire Chief Matt Griego told The Elko Daily Free Press.
Police Chief Ben Reed said the Eight Mile Reservoir also went down and the dam appeared safe.
Still, Elko officials estimate that 75 to 100 people were displaced and meteorologists warned that storms could move through the area in the coming days. An elementary school was also closed Monday in the northeast Nevada city near the Utah border.
Among those whose homes were flooding in Elko was Nevada Assemblyman John Ellison, who was hospitalized Sunday after becoming overcome by carbon monoxide spewing from generators used to power pumps at his house.
Gov. Brian Sandoval on Friday declared a state of emergency in Elko County, shortly after he signed a letter seeking nearly $15 million in federal disaster funding to clean up after severe flooding that hit the Reno area last month.