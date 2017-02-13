Coroner: Woman Found Dead in Vegas Home was Strangled

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The death of a woman found inside a northeast Las Vegas valley home Friday has turned into a homicide investigation after the results of her autopsy concluded the victim had been strangled, according to authorities.
The Clark County Coroner’s Office determined several hemorrhages found around Brittney Briggs’ neck were evidence the 24-year-old had been asphyxiated, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Briggs’ body was found inside the home on the 1900 block of Spindrift Court around 11:30 a.m. Friday.
An initial assessment at the scene found no outward signs of trauma to the body. LVMPD Homicide detectives were called to take over the investigation following the autopsy results.
The killing is the 19th murder investigated by LVMPD homicide detectives in 2017.