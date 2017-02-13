Best Bagels And Lox In Las Vegas

By Heather Carroll-Landon Las Vegas is home to many unique restaurants making it possible for visitors to find something to enjoy. It also offers plenty of opportunity for travelers to try something new. It does not matter if you are here in Vegas for a vacation or live here year-round, you are sure to find the perfect place to dine. For those of you who are looking to have some bagels and lox, you are in luck. There are several places here in Sin City offering up some amazing creations including bagels and lox.

www.thebagelcafelvnv.com 301 N. Buffalo DriveLas Vegas, NV 89145(702) 255-3444 Enjoy bagels created in a traditional way and made with only the finest ingredients. All bagels served at The Bagel Café are made right on the premises and are perfect when accompanied by some homemade cream cheese and smoked salmon. In addition to serving up some of the best bagels and lox in Los Vegas you can also purchase freshly baked breads, cake, pies, cookies and pastries. There is such a variety of items to choose from, you are sure to have no problem finding something to enjoy at The Bagel Cafe or take home with you.

www.facebook.com/WeissDeli 2744 N. Green Valley ParkwayHenderson, NV 89014(702) 454-0565 You can get bagels, bagels and more bagels at Weiss Deli and Bakery in Henderson. Located in Green Valley, just outside of Las Vegas, this quaint restaurant offers a variety of old-fashioned bagels and handmade cream cheese. If you are looking for a simple bagels and lox lunch, stop by and order your favorite flavored bagel with cream cheese and a side of smoked salmon. Or you can order up an entire plate of hand-sliced lox which is served with two bagels. While there you might want to try the Nova Scotia Florentine. This entrée features sautéed Nova Log with fresh baby spinach, served on a grilled English muffin and topped with two poached eggs and some dill hollandaise sauce.

If you are looking for a traditional breakfast experience, check out the Original Sunrise Café in Las Vegas. This restaurant serves up everyone's favorite traditional breakfasts, including pancakes, steak and eggs, waffles and homemade potatoes. They even have a bagel and lox platter, featuring a toasted bagel, onions, capers, cream cheese and wild-caught Alaskan sockeye salmon. This platter is also served up with some of the restaurants homemade potatoes.

www.fireflylv.com 3824 Paradise RoadLas Vegas, NV 89119(702) 369-3971 You will find some of the best bagels and lox in town at a small Spanish eatery, where you can enjoy the lounge-like atmosphere. Firefly * On Paradise serves up some unique tapas and cocktails, including smoked salmon bagels. You will not be disappointed when you taste the mini bagels topped with cream cheese and smoked salmon. The Sunday brunch at Firefly is a must-experience for both visitors and locals.