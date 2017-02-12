Police: Man Dead After Being Hit by a Limo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead after being hit by a limousine on Las Vegas Boulevard.
Las Vegas Metro Police say the accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard north of Circus Circus Drive.
According to police, the man crossed the street in front of the limo and wasn’t in a crosswalk or at an intersection.
Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.
His name and hometown hasn’t been released yet, police say he was in his 30s.
Police say the unidentified driver of the limo stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.