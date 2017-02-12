Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Flood Warning Remains in Effect for Parts of Northern Nevada

February 12, 2017 11:23 AM
Filed Under: elko, flooding, Nevada news

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A flood warning remains in effect until late Sunday for all of Elko County, northern Eureka and Lander counties and eastern Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

The National Weather Service says there’s flooding along the Humboldt River and many other streams and low spots because of all the tributaries and feeders flooding into the river.

They say snow still melts during the days and the recent rains added to the problem.

Authorities say the situation might continue into Monday.

Elko County Sheriff’s officials say a significant rise in the Humboldt River caused flooding Saturday in Elko’s low-lying areas.

There were reports of road washouts in the Ryndon, Osino and Elburz areas.

Elko officials issued a voluntary evacuation notice for low-lying neighborhoods within several blocks of each side of the river.

