1 Teen Dead, Another Critical in North Las Vegas Shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say one teenager is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting outside a North Las Vegas apartment building.
Police had responded to a report of shots fired Sunday afternoon to find the two victims. One teen died at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital, where he is reported to be in critical but stable condition.
Police suspect someone shot the teens from inside a vehicle, but a description of the car has not yet been released.
No arrests have been made.