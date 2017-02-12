Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

1 Teen Dead, Another Critical in North Las Vegas Shooting

February 12, 2017 8:57 PM
Filed Under: fatal shooting, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say one teenager is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting outside a North Las Vegas apartment building.

Police had responded to a report of shots fired Sunday afternoon to find the two victims. One teen died at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital, where he is reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Police suspect someone shot the teens from inside a vehicle, but a description of the car has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made.

