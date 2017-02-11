Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Clark County Eyes Better Connectivity Along Las Vegas Strip

February 11, 2017 10:06 AM
Clark county, internet connectivity, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Strip’s popularity with visitors using smartphones to post photos on social media, stream live video and get directions has local officials looking for ways to improve cellphone reception.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Clark County is considering how to help wireless companies place additional cell nodes in the area to improve coverage and connectivity speed.

County official Mike Harwell says options include placing cell sites on bus stop shelters and casino properties and placing more than one small-cell site per pole.

Harwell says the county is looking for a solution that balances the wireless industry’s needs and aesthetics.

