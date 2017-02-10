Worst Flooding Since 1984 Possible in Elko

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities in northeast Nevada are bracing for what they say could some of the worst flooding in more than 30 years.
Some low-lying streets in Elko have already flooded and U.S. Highway 93 remains closed all the way from Wells near Interstate 80 to the Idaho line at Jackpot.
Jeremy Michael, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Elko, told the Elko Daily Free Press on Friday the Humboldt River has risen higher than at any point since May 1984. The river is expected to exceed flood stage on Sunday. Michael says it could result in major damage to roads, structures and railroads, and potential loss of cattle in the flood plain.
The flood waters are being fueled by unusually warm temperatures that is speeding snow melt in the mountains. The high temperature reached a record 67 degrees in Winnemucca on Thursday, breaking the old mark of 65 set in 1963.