School Exercise Polarizes Students
February 10, 2017 9:00 AM
By Alan Stock
Alan Stock
There are many different ways to get a message across. It kind of all depends on how you want that message to be interpreted. Alan Stock sat down with parent Kurt Hanson who discussed an exercise his son was forced to participate in that promotes guilt, shame, differentiation and polarization. The exercise did not promote unity among students.
Alan Stock is one of the all time most well known talk show hosts in Las Vegas.
Talkers Magazine, the bible of the talk radio industry, has named Alan Stock as one of the 100 most influential talk radio hosts in America for sixteen straig...
