School Exercise Polarizes Students

February 10, 2017 9:00 AM By Alan Stock
alan stock, kxnt

There are many different ways to get a message across.  It kind of all depends on how you want that message to be interpreted. Alan Stock sat down with parent Kurt Hanson who discussed an exercise his son was forced to participate in that promotes guilt, shame, differentiation and polarization.  The exercise did not promote unity among students.

 

