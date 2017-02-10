Repeat DUI Suspected in Las Vegas Crash That Killed Teen

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada authorities say they have arrested a man for crashing into and killing a 16-year-old boy who was driving himself to school.
Nevada Highway Patrol suspects the 47-year-old driver David Fensch was intoxicated when he hit a car driven by Jaelan Fajardo on Thursday morning. Authorities say Fajardo was stopped at a red light when the Fensch hit his vehicle at a high speed.
Trooper Jason Buratczuk says both drivers were taken to the hospital, where Fajardo died. Fensch had non-life-threatening injuries.
Fensch was booked on multiple charges, including vehicular homicide — a charge reserved for drivers suspected of being under the influence and with at least three prior DUI convictions.