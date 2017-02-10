Local School Giving “Privilage Lessons” According To Alan Stock

Las Vegas–On the Alan Stock Show Thursday afternoon, Alan had a guest in studio talking about an unusal exercise being done at one valley high school. According to Stock, Desert Oasis High School recently gave out what they called “A Privilage Lesson.” They wanted to teach kids about what kind of privliges they have. On the Alan Stock show, Alan read off a portion of the actual exercise.
“If you’re ancestors came to the United States by force, take one step back,” said Stock, as he read a portion of the exercise he claims is being done at Desert Oasis. “If there were more than 50-books in your house, take one step forward,” Stock continued. “If you ever felt unsafe because of your sexual orientation, take one step back,” as Stock keeps reading.
Curt Hanson said his son attends school at Desert Oasis. He said he believes the school is creating a divide by class, race, sexual orientation and religious beliefs. “It just creates a divide,” said Hanson. “It’s the consistent desire for the left to divide the country by race, by class, by sexual orientation, by religious groups,” said Hanson. “It also demeans and puts into a negative light if you don’t have those things,” said Hanson.
You can listen live to the Alan Stock Show weekdays from 3pm-6pm on 840AM, KXNT.