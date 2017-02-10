Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Local School Giving “Privilage Lessons” According To Alan Stock

February 10, 2017 10:23 AM By Alan Stock
Filed Under: Alan Stock Show, Curt Hanson, Desert Oasis School, education, parents, Politics, Privilage, Schools, Teachers

Las Vegas–On the Alan Stock Show Thursday afternoon, Alan had a guest in studio talking about an unusal exercise being done at one valley high school. According to Stock, Desert Oasis High School recently gave out what they called “A Privilage Lesson.” They wanted to teach kids about what kind of privliges they have. On the Alan Stock show, Alan read off a portion of the actual exercise.

“If you’re ancestors came to the United States by force, take one step back,” said Stock, as he read a portion of the exercise he claims is being done at Desert Oasis. “If there were more than 50-books in your house, take one step forward,” Stock continued.  “If you ever felt unsafe because of your sexual orientation, take one step back,” as Stock keeps reading.

Curt Hanson said his son attends school at Desert Oasis. He said he believes the school is creating a divide by class, race, sexual orientation and religious beliefs. “It just creates a divide,” said Hanson. “It’s the consistent desire for the left to divide the country by race, by class, by sexual orientation, by religious groups,” said Hanson. “It also demeans and puts into a negative light if you don’t have those things,” said Hanson.

You can listen live to the Alan Stock Show weekdays from 3pm-6pm on 840AM, KXNT.

 

More from Alan Stock
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia