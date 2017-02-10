Former Constable Bonaventura Arrested on Theft, Illegal Recording Charges

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Former Las Vegas Township Constable John Bonaventura was arrested Thursday, a day after a grand jury indicted the controversial former lawmaker on charges he gave a friend an improper raise to pay for a home purchase and illegally recorded several phone calls.
Bonaventura, 54, was taken into custody without incident near the intersection of West lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a Las Vegas Metro Police statement.
A Clark County grand jury handed down indictments against Bonaventura on six charges Wednesday for crimes allegedly committed between January 2013 and January 2015, according to indictment.
Bonaventura was booked on four counts of unlawful intercept as well as one count each of theft and misconduct of a public officer.
Investigators determined that when Bonaventura wanted to purchase a home from his spokesman and former Nevada Assembly colleague Louis Toomin, Bonaventura elevated Toomin’s position and gave him a biweekly raise of $2,099 to pay that debt.
Prosecutors also allege Bonaventura illegally recorded phone conversations, including calls with District Judge Rob Bare, former county Commissioner Tom Collins and Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters Steve Sebelius and Lawrence Mower. None of people Bonaventura spoke with were aware of the recordings, though Nevada law requires all parties know when a phone conversation is being recorded.
After the Clark County Commission abolished the Las Vegas constable’s office in March 2013, Bonaventura presided over the role until the functions of the office, including evictions and serving court documents, were officially turned over to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department in January 2015.