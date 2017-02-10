6 Hurt, Several Rescued from Downtown Vegas Apartment Fire

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Six people were hurt and at least five more required rescue after a fire tore through a downtown Las Vegas apartment building early Friday, according to authorities.

The fire broke out at the Parson’s Place apartment building on the 600 block of Stewart Avenue just before 6 a.m. Friday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

Crews arrived to find thick black smoke coming from the second floor of the three story building housing 57 studio apartments.

Firefighters found heavy smoke filling the second floor, but were able to confine and put down the flames found in one apartment in less than five minutes.

Witnesses told investigators the fire started when a man and woman were using gasoline to clean jewelry in the apartment. Another man staying in the apartment said he awoke to find both on fire, quickly padding out the flames from their clothing and helping them escape the room as the fire spread. Both the man and woman were taken to University Medical Center with first and second degree burns. The injuries were not life threatening, Szymanski said.

The man who helped the pair escape was treated for smoke inhalation and released, as were three other people from neighboring apartments.

With smoke filling the hallways, firefighters helped evacuated at least four people trapped by the smoke and those suffering mobility issues using ladders and other assistance.

The man and woman cleaning jewelry were both smokers, although it was not immediately clear whether that played a role in the blaze, Szymanski said.

Fire damage was contained to the single apartment and second floor hallway, although extensive smoke damage required all of the building’s 51 occupants to at least temporarily relocate.

Damage from the blaze is estimated at $100,000. The incident remains under investigation.