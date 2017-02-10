Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

2 Hospitalized After Downtown Las Vegas Apartment Fire

February 10, 2017 8:43 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas fire official says two people are hospitalized and three others were treated for breathing trouble after fire caused smoke to fill the second floor of a three-story downtown apartment building.

Fire spokesman Tim Szymanski says firefighters quickly doused flames when they arrived about 6 a.m. Friday at the building on Stewart Avenue near 7th Street.

Szymanski says a man and a woman in the apartment where the fire started were taken to University Medical Center with injuries that he says didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately determined.

Szymanski says firefighters helped several people with limited mobility to safety, where they were being helped by the American Red Cross.

