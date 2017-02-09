Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Suspect Arrested in Northeast Shooting Death

February 9, 2017 11:53 AM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A man is behind bars in connection with the shooting death of a woman found inside a northeast Las Vegas home last month, according to authorities.

Lun Simon was arrested after turning himself in at a business on the 4200 block of Boulder Highway Wednesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported. Workers there contacted police and Simon, 43, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for the murder of Jasmine Rochell Haley on Jan. 25.

Investigators said Haley, 39, was holding a gathering at her home on the 3500 block of Morning Mist Drive. Haley’s roommate left the residence, then returned a short time later to find Haley suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.

Simon faces charges of murder and armed burglary.

