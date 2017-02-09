Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Girl, 11, Struck, Killed by Garbage Truck

February 9, 2017 10:54 AM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – An 11-year-old girl died after authorities said she was hit by a garbage truck while crossing a Las Vegas street Wednesday, police said.

The collision happened near the intersection of Viking and Sandhill roads around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Investigators said the girl and a friend were trying to cross from the south to the north side of Viking Road when the child was hit by the rear tires of the truck as it made a right turn on to Viking.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not immediately released.

The driver of the garbage truck remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment. The collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

